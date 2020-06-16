SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People cited for violating curfew on the first night the ordinance went into effect in Sacramento earlier in June are getting a reprieve, city officials say.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the city attorney said they wouldn’t be filing charges against the 43 people cited for curfew violations on June 1.

The attorney’s office cited how people may not have been aware of the curfew hours as the reason for dropping the cases.

“While the City made every effort to promptly publish the curfew times, it is absolutely plausible that many persons were not aware of the newly adopted curfew hours, and so it is proper not to file any cases for this date.

Several more citations were given out on subsequent nights for curfew violations. At this point, the city attorney is still evaluating what to do with those cases.

The curfew went into effect after looters took advantage of the unrest amid protests over the death of George Floyd and hit several stores in Sacramento’s downtown and midtown core. It was eventually lifted on June 6.