SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The state prison system plans to release some inmates early in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The CDCR says certain prisoners with less than 180 days left on their sentence will get to walk free, but will still be closely supervised for the remainder of their sentence. Inmates convicted of domestic violence, violent crimes, and sex offenders are not eligible.

In a press release, CDCR said the inmate must have housing plans outlined before participating in the community supervision program. Once they meet their original release date, the individuals will either remain under parole supervision, transfer to county post-release supervision, or discharge from their sentence.

The community supervision plan is scheduled to start on July 1.

So far, more than 2,100 California inmates have tested positive for the virus. CDCR said inmates approved for the release program will be tested for COVID-19 a week before their anticipated release and will be given five reusable cloth masks upon release.