SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was hurt in a crash on eastbound Interstate 80 at Watt Avenue Wednesday evening, CHP confirms.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are currently shut down at the Auburn Boulevard exit due to the active investigation.
The CHP officer was taken to an area hospital. CHP is not disclosing the officer’s condition at this time.
It appears a Chevy truck was also involved in the collision. The driver of that vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with officers.
Traffic is being diverted to the Auburn Boulevard exit. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.