From UOP To MLB: Lefty Pitcher Lucas Sweany Signs With Minnesota TwinsLucas Sweany signed with the Minnesota Twins this week.

Harbour Town 'Places Premium On Short Game,' Says Dottie Pepper On RBC HeritageHarbour Town Golf Links welcomes a major-caliber field for the RBC Heritage, as the PGA Tour enters the second week of the resumed season.

Sacramento Kings Make Juneteenth An Annual Paid Holiday For EmployeesThe Sacramento Kings will be observing Juneteenth as an annual company-paid holiday, the team announced on Wednesday.

LA Chargers Coach On Colin Kaepernick: 'It Would Be Crazy To Not Have Him On Your Workout List'Momentum has been building towards former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick possibly being brought back into the league in the past few weeks.