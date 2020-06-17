SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fireworks are already lighting up the skies around Sacramento, two weeks ahead of July 4th.

Some are hearing them every night now, one after another.

“Everybody’s popping off fireworks I can’t tell the difference between fireworks and gunshots, really I can’t,” said Chardonnay Blakes.

With most of the big shows canceled this year, fire crews are expecting to see a lot more people set them off at home. The concern for Sac Metro Fire is accidental house fires.

“We think there’s going to be more people using the fireworks on their own private displays so obviously the more something occurs the higher the risk, the higher the likelihood is,” said Metro Fire Captain Chris Vestal.

On Wednesday a fire off Lemberger Road in South Sacramento got dangerously close to homes. Fire crews say it might have been started by a firework.

“If a fire were to spark, which is very easy in this dry vegetation, it can advance and grow very quickly,” Vestal said.

With more people at home looking to put on their own show, those running the fireworks stands are hoping for record sales. The John F. Kennedy High School Marching band depends on it this year.

“A lot of our other fundraisers this year were canceled due to the virus outbreak so we’re really hoping to make the best of this,” said Gary Garland, the Booster President for the John F. Kennedy High School Marching Band.

They will have their booth ready starting June 28th at the Nugget Market Parking lot at 1040 Florin Road.

Vestal is asking people to set off fireworks with some common sense.

“There is a concern, the fuels are ready to burn we know they’re going to…but don’t be the cause of that,” he said.

TNT is opening up fireworks stands in California starting June 28th. The company is requiring COVID-19 safety measures, like requiring those selling the fireworks to wear masks and that people social distance in line.