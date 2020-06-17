OROVILLE (CBS13) — A wildfire has prompted evacuation orders in Butte County near Oroville early Wednesday afternoon.
The wildfire – which has been named the Nelson Fire – is burning off of Nelson Avenue and 16th Street, near the Thermalito Forebay.
EVACUATION ORDER
According to Cal Fire, 30 acres have burned so far.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says an evacuation order has been issued for 18th Street to Highway 70 from Nelson to Grand avenues.
A temporary evacuation point is being opened by the Red Cross at the Nelson Ball Field at 2280 5th Street in Oroville.
More information to come.