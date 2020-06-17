Take The Pledge: New Push Urges Local Officials To Reject Police Union Campaign ContributionsA new police reform movement in the Sacramento region is urging elected officials to reject campaign contributions from law enforcement organizations or unions.

Cal Expo Seeks Legalized Sports Wagering To Help With Money TroubleGambling on sports could be allowed in California as soon as next year if voters approve the move.

CHP Motorcycle Officer Involved In Crash On EB I-80 At Watt AvenueA California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was hurt in a crash on eastbound Interstate 80 at Watt Avenue Wednesday evening, CHP confirms.

Police: Man Arrested On Homicide Charge After Chasing Down And Fighting Stabbing SuspectA Tracy man was arrested on homicide charges after reportedly chasing down a stabbing suspect and getting into a fight that left the suspect with fatal injuries.