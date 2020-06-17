SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new police reform movement in the Sacramento region is urging elected officials to reject campaign contributions from law enforcement organizations or unions.
According to the website, sactakethepledge.com, 10 elected officials have “taken then pledge” so far, including Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly and Yolo County Supervisor Don Saylor. You can see what other elected officials and candidates signed the pledge here.
The website was created by four local women of color including Sacramento City Councilmember-Elect Katie Valenzuela, San Juan Unified School District Board Member Zima Creason, American River Flood Control District Board Member Tamika L’Ecluse, and Sacramento City Unified School District Board Member Mai Vang.
They say law enforcement groups have used political contributions to “warp the conversation about public safety.” The movement asks elected officials and candidates who have already received contributions from police organizations to donate that amount to a Black-owned charity or non-profit in Sacramento.