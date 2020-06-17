STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — As cases rise in Stanislaus County, face coverings will soon be required in public.
County leaders say they are still working out the details, but the mask rule will most likely be in place next Monday.
The county is also holding off on reopening nail salons and tattoo shops this week, under the state’s reopening plans. They’ll have to wait until at least June 29 before a decision is made.
As of Wednesday, the county had 1,322 positive cases, 35 deaths, and 958 recovered.
Yolo County also requires people to wear a face mask in public. Last week, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs pushed to put a mandatory mask policy in place, but during a special city council meeting, Tubbs said every council member voted against the mask ordinance.