STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton woman is now behind bars, charged with serious felonies related to the death of her stepdaughter, Billie Williams.

It’s an arrest this 7-year-old girl’s family had been calling for since her death. Family members tell CBS13 they finally feel this arrest is a step toward justice as the plan Billie’s funeral.

“I was just horrified, absolutely horrified,” said a neighbor on Candlewood Way where Billie Williams lived. She said her death stunned the entire neighborhood.

Billie Williams was found dead inside her family’s garage last month. That same night, her father, 30-year-old Billy Dee Williams, was arrested in connection with her death. Since then, his family has been pointing to Billie’s step-other, 38-year-old Takeisha Williams, as someone police needed to investigate related to her death.

One week ago, Takeisha Williams appeared on “The AFC Podcast” which talks about stories making headlines across the country. Over the course of a four-hour podcast, she talked about the tumultuous relationship she had with her husband’s family.

She said, “When I tell you they’ve been coming at me hard, they’ve been coming at me hard. This was not even a shock to me, but it can be unpacked and be found to be so untrue,” she said during the podcast.

At one point, she spoke about her husband’s violence. She said, “Billy is about action. It ain’t going to be talking. Have you ever seen someone beat somebody with a mountain bike before?”

It’s still unknown how little Billie died. Stockon Police call this investigation “complex,” and are asking community members to come forward with any information about what happened.

Takeisha Williams also spoke about repeated visits from Child Protective Services on the podcast. CBS13 has asked San Joaquin County multiple times for public records related to those visits, but have not received one response.