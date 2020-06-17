TRACY (CBS13) — A Tracy man was arrested on a homicide charge after reportedly chasing down a stabbing suspect and getting into a fight that left the suspect with fatal injuries.

Police arrested 27-year-old Daniel Miranda-Lick on a homicide charge related to the physical altercation.

According to Tracy police, the incident began around 1 a.m. in front of a bar on the 2700 block of Pavillion Parkway. Police initially received a call about a person stabbed in front of the bar. Not long after, they received a second call about a fight happening in the lobby of a hotel nearby.

Officers say two people were stabbed at the first scene by the bar, and both were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They believe the alleged stabber was chased down by Miranda-Lick, who was at the bar, to the hotel lobby where the physical altercation occurred. The alleged stabber died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

No further details were released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department.

On Saturday, CBS13 spoke to Miranda-Lick after he was hailed a hero for rescuing a woman whose vehicle rolled over and became almost completely submerged in an irrigation ditch.

Miranda-Lick told CBS13 that he saw the whole thing from the passenger seat as his friend was driving on Schulte Road near Lammers Road.

Tracy firefighters said that he and another man pulled over and immediately began working to free the woman, who was unresponsive.

