  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CAL FIRE, Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A grass fire in rural Yolo County burned at least three structures Wednesday morning.

The scene is west of the community of Zamora.

Windy weather fueled the fire, which is burning on a private property.

Firefighters from several agencies responded to the scene, including Cal Fire, Capay, Dunnigan, Esparto, Arbuckle and Willow Oak. A total of about 60 were at the scene at one point.

The flames have mostly been contained. Firefighters remain at the scene mopping up hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply