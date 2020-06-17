Man Suspected Of Stealing $200K Worth Of Beehives Across 5 States, Including CaliforniaA man who stole dozens of beehives across the West has been arrested in Washington state.

Wind-Driven Vegetation Fire Burns 3 Structures Near DunniganA grass fire in rural Yolo County burned at least three structures Wednesday morning.

California's Only Native American Lawmaker: 'Taking Down The Monuments Are Not Enough'As race relations are in the spotlight, California's first and only Native American lawmaker, Assemblymember James Ramos (D-San Bernadino), hopes the call the remove some controversial historical statues is just the beginning.

Some California Prisoners To Be Released Early To Stop Spread Of CoronavirusThe state prison system plans to release some inmates early in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.