SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Californians are now being required to wear masks statewide, according to new guidance released on Thursday by the public health department.

The requirement means everyone across the state are being mandated to wear face coverings when outside their home.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said, in a statement, that he took the action because not enough people were choosing to wear masks in public – despite the urging of health officials that face coverings will help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered – putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” Newsom said.

California, which has started to move into phase three of reopening, has started to see a new spike in confirmed coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the state set a record of more than 4,100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The mandate is similar to those already enacted by different jurisdictions across the state. Mainly, people will need to wear a mask when in a situation where social distancing isn’t possible.

This means that people are being required to wear masks when entering any indoor public space (like a grocery store or picking up food from a restaurant), going to the doctor’s or dentist’s office and taking public transportation, among other situations.

