California Police Chiefs Call For Weeding Out Bad CopsCalifornia’s police chiefs on Thursday endorsed a plan to more aggressively weed out bad cops who break the law or have a history of complaints.

High-Speed Driver Found With Several Cases Of Illegal Fireworks In El Dorado County, CHP SaysA high-speed driver on Highway 50 in El Dorado County was arrested after being found with several cases of illegal fireworks, the California Highway Patrol announced on Thursday.

California Legislature OKs Bill To Mail Ballot To All VotersThe California Assembly on Thursday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a bill to require county election officials to mail a ballot to every registered voter in the state.

California Issues Statewide Mask Mandate As Coronavirus Cases Spike Amid ReopeningCalifornians are now being required to wear masks statewide, according to new guidance released on Thursday by the public health department.