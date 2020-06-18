SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was struck along Interstate 80 Wednesday night.

The incident happened along the eastbound side of the freeway near Watt Avenue.

CHP says the officer was doing a traffic break to clear debris that was left in the roadway when he was struck.

The officer – who has been with the force for over 10 years – suffered majored injuries in the crash. CHP says the officer is now alert and in stable condition.

On Thursday, CHP confirmed that a driver – identified as 36-year-old Sacramento resident Ulises Emmanuel Briones-Rodriguez – had been arrested on suspicion of DUI in connection to the incident.

Lanes were closed through the early morning hours along eastbound I-80. The roadway has since been cleared.