  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what caused an early morning fire at a North Sacramento home on Thursday.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. along Blue Leaf Court in the Northpointe neighborhood.

Firefighters quickly went to work to stop the flames from spreading.

Neighbors say the home was vacant, but squatters may have been living there.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply