SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what caused an early morning fire at a North Sacramento home on Thursday.
The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. along Blue Leaf Court in the Northpointe neighborhood.
Structure fire in Natomas! Back bedroom on fire. Neighbor doesnt think anyone lives here @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GoodDayTraffic @GDSTracyKetchum @JohnDabkovich pic.twitter.com/SjLtTdHj5L
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) June 18, 2020
Firefighters quickly went to work to stop the flames from spreading.
Neighbors say the home was vacant, but squatters may have been living there.
No injuries were reported in the incident.