SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A growing number of organizations, including the Sacramento Kings, are recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday.

The day has been celebrated for generations in African American culture. Now in the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests, companies are taking a stand.

If you ask people what Juneteenth is, you might be met with confusion. While some know the day’s history, a growing amount of people are hoping more will learn about the context of June 19.

The day commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. Even though President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation Proclamationin 1863, slaves in Texas didn’t hear the news until June 19, 1865.

Because of coronavirus, the celebrations this year will be much different. The NAACP will be holding a car parade through town and the Kings plan to commemorate the day in a virtual festival.

The links to those events are below:
http://rwmedia.today/juneteenthfestival.html

