DIXON (CBS13) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento announced Thursday that a pastor at St. Peter’s Parish in Dixon tested positive for the coronavirus and had celebrated public mass throughout the last week.

Father Hector Montoya was confirmed by the diocese as the positive case, but details on his condition were not released. The church, located at 105 South 2nd Street, has been closed until further notice.

The diocese said in a press release that “key elements of the safety directions set forth for public celebrations of Mass were not in place at this parish.” The diocese said the pastor and deacons did not wear face masks during Communion, which was required for public masses as the state moves further into the reopening process of the pandemic.

The diocese said parishioners were notified and the church is being thoroughly sanitized, as further efforts are being made to notify the wider Dixon community.

“We pray for the recovery of Father Montoya and all who are sick, and we pray for the health and safety of our parishioners, their families and our communities,” Diocese of Sacramento Director of Media and Communications Bryan J. Visitacion said in a news release.