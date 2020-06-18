SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in San Joaquin County, officials announced personal care services and wineries can reopen Friday.

In a press release, the county office of emergency services said these businesses, which include esthetician, skincare and cosmetology services, nail salons, body art professionals, tattoo parlors, piercing shops, and massage therapy, can reopen with modifications that “reduce risk and establish a safer environment for workers and customers.”

As of Thursday, all Californians are required to wear masks in public or common spaces.

San Joaquin County, which has about half the population of Sacramento County, has almost as many coronavirus cases. On Thursday, San Joaquin County reported 1,927 cases and Sacramento reported 1,940.

Long-time Stockton residents call the surge of coronavirus cases in their county surprising.

According to data from the local health departments, one in 400 people have coronavirus in San Joaquin County, compared to Sacramento County where one in 775 have the virus. As cases grow, so are the numbers of hospitalizations. In San Joaquin County, one person in every 41 coronavirus cases is hospitalized. In Sacramento County, one out of every 54 people diagnosed with the coronavirus is admitted to the hospital.

Counties attribute the rise in those numbers in part to reopening and people flocking to businesses, on top of community-spread through gatherings with family and friends.

Leaders in both counties have said if cases keep rising, they will have to intervene, including pulling back on reopening.

San Joaquin County released the following industry-specific guidelines for Friday’s reopening: