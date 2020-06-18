SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Beloved burger chain Shake Shack opened its Sacramento location today.

The New York-based restaurant officially opened for business at 11 a.m. Thursday at 17th and R streets. It was originally slated to open earlier this year, but construction was delayed due to the coronavirus.

“While it took us a while to get here, we are looking forward to bringing Shake Shack to Ice Blocks the safest way possible,” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer of Shake Shack.

The company says the Ice Blocks location will have a limited menu but will feature all the classics, including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, and hand-spun shakes.

The company says it will go beyond COVID-19 food handling safety requirements by requiring employees to undergo health checks before every shift and wear a face mask and gloves at all times. They are also providing hand sanitizer stations for guests, sealing packaging for all to-go orders, and more.

The restaurant is 3,500 square feet and has a large outdoor patio.

A relatively new chain, having started as a New York City hot dog cart in