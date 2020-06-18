STOCKTON (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in furthering two homicide investigations out of Stockton.

During the early morning hours of Memorial Day (May 25), deputies located the body of Edwin Maclovio Macario-Domingo, 20, of Stockton, in the area of Lower Jones Road. The sheriff’s office said Macario-Domingo died from a gunshot wound and his killer is still at large.

Felicia Galeazzi, a 39-year-old mother, was found dead in an orchard along Gills Road in East Stockton on May 29, authorities said. Deputies said Galeazzi was found by a farmer and they are looking for any tips in the case.

Deputies believe she was the victim of a homicide. They say she was found with severe injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on either of the investigations is encouraged to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.