LINCOLN (CBS13) — A vegetation fire in Placer County has shut down part of Highway 65.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the vegetation fire is burning in rural Lincoln and has prompted a closure on northbound Highway 65 at Nelson Lane.
According to Cal Fire, the Nelson Fire is approximately 75 acres with potential for 100 acres. A large plume of dark smoke can be seen in the area.
Deputies are responding to a vegetation fire in the rural Lincoln area. NB 65 is shut down past Nelson Ln.
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 18, 2020
