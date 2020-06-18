  • CBS13On Air

Lincoln News, Placer County

LINCOLN (CBS13) — A vegetation fire in Placer County has shut down part of Highway 65.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the vegetation fire is burning in rural Lincoln and has prompted a closure on northbound Highway 65 at Nelson Lane.

According to Cal Fire, the Nelson Fire is approximately 75 acres with potential for 100 acres. A large plume of dark smoke can be seen in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

