FRESNO (CBS13) – Approximately 1,200 inmates of the North Annex Jail in Fresno were quarantined Friday after over a dozen inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The sheriff’s office said they received negative test results on June 10 of 25 inmates who were scheduled to be transferred to Wasco State Prison.

The California Department of Public Health tested the same 25 inmates after they were transferred to Wasco State Prison on Wednesday. Of those inmates, 13 tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmates were housed on floors 2, 3, 4 and 5 at the North Annex Jail. The entire jail was placed on quarantine and authorities said so far nine inmates have displayed a fever.

Authorities said the quarantine will be in effect until further notice. All inmates are being monitored daily.