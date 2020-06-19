LATHROP (CBS13) — Over the course of two weeks, Lathrop police arrested 19 men who were reportedly looking for sexual acts with a child.
Police say the charges include contacting a minor for sexual purposes, contacting a minor with intent to commit felonies, and lewd or lascivious acts with a child. All 19 suspects were booked into jail.
In a Facebook post, the police department reminded parents to monitor their children’s online interactions and speak to them about the potential dangers of talking to strangers online.
The following is the list of who was arrested during the two-week sting:
1. Darrellun Patterson 10/16/85
2. Sher Randhawa 04/21/85
3. Juan Estrada-Garcia 10/19/77
4. Hermenegildo Beltran-Meza 1/25/73
5. Robert Pena Jr. 3/30/52
6. Daniel Snow 4/28/48
7. Ryan Wigley 9/1/87
8. Roneel Singh 9/26/80
9. Gordon Bryan 9/18/74 – *Arrested on a warrant only during the operation, not a predator arrest.*
10. Joseph Cascio 10/4/63
11. Sarbjit Shergill 8/31/74
12. Houth Hour 8/1/80
13. Mario Francisco Martinez, 4/10/79
14. Ronald Wayne Kees 2/21/54
15. Mark Anthony Provencio Jr. 7/23/83
16. Simran Singh 12/25/85
17. Luis Guzman 01/05/91
18. Vishal Singh 01/29/81
19. Celestino Rodriguez 11/08/1988
