SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s last Republican governor is siding with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on the statewide mask mandate.

In a tweet on Thursday, Arnold Schwarzenegger gave a big endorsement to Newsom’s mask order as coronavirus cases have started to spike again.

The former governor argued that the science is clear – and had harsh words for people who have come out against wearing masks.

“It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

Schwarzenegger went on to quote tweet the US Surgeon General who also noted that the Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a face covering when out in public and social distancing isn’t possible.

This is 100% the right move. This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous – if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read. https://t.co/N0FmCwDU5w — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 18, 2020

Newsom issued the statewide mask order on Thursday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the state have started to rise. Noting that officials have been seeing inconsistent use of masks, the governor urged people to start using face coverings to help stop the spread of the virus.

“Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered – putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” Newsom said in a statement.

Despite the concerns and noted increase in cases, many parts of California have started moving into phase 3 after the stay-at-home order where some high-risk businesses – like barbershops, salons and tattoo parlors – have been allowed to reopen.

Schwarzenegger – who rose to fame as a professional bodybuilder, then an action movie star – served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. While being elected as a Republican, Schwarzenegger has taken up advocating for some traditionally liberal policies since leaving office. He has also been a harsh critic of President Donald Trump.