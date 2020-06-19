  • CBS13On Air

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All lanes of northbound Highway 99 were blocked due to an overturned vehicle Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near the 12th Avenue off-ramp just before 5 p.m.

Northbound traffic has backed up due to the crash.

By 5:30 p.m., lanes slowly started to reopen as crews cleared the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in this crash.

This is a developing story. 

