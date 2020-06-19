Police Chiefs Support Reform Amid Juneteenth CelebrationsAs thousands rally for social, economic and political change in black communities this Juneteenth, police leaders say they are listening.

'It Was Like Walking Into A New Salon': Nail Salons Get The Green Light to Reopen Amid PandemicWith more businesses reopening across San Joaquin County, an area seeing an increase in cases, people are choosing to venture out despite the growing numbers.

Hidden Falls In Auburn To Close Public Access On 'Extreme Fire Weather' DaysPlacer County officials announced on Friday that public access to Hidden Falls Regional Park will be closed beginning July 1 on days when extreme fire weather conditions are present.

Woman Credits 11-Year-Old And His Dog For Helping Save Her Home From FlamesA dog’s strong sense of smell and an 11-year-old’s quick thinking. Those are the two things a Sacramento woman credits as reasons her home wasn’t destroyed in a fire.