SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All lanes of northbound Highway 99 were blocked due to an overturned vehicle Friday afternoon.
The crash happened near the 12th Avenue off-ramp just before 5 p.m.
Northbound traffic has backed up due to the crash.
By 5:30 p.m., lanes slowly started to reopen as crews cleared the scene.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in this crash.
#TrafficAlert in #Sacramento County: 🚨 All lanes BLOCKED 🚧 on northbound State Route 99 @ 8th Street due to overturned vehicle. Expect delays. No estimated time of reopening. #KnowBeforeYouGo @SacCountyCA @CHPNSac @CHPSouthSac pic.twitter.com/U4d31q2JoJ
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 20, 2020
This is a developing story.