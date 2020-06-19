DIXON (CBS13) — Solano County Public Health officials are investigating whether parishioners at a Dixon church have COVID-19.

The church’s priest contracted the virus, and so far he’s the only one who has been diagnosed.

Father Hector Montoya tested positive for COVID-19, but still celebrated mass throughout the week, according to the Diocese of Sacramento.

The diocese said in a press release that “key elements of the safety directions set forth for public celebrations of Mass were not in place at this parish.” Parishioners were notified and the church is being thoroughly sanitized, as further efforts are being made to notify the wider Dixon community.

“We don’t have an outbreak, we have one individual and we need to find out who this person was in contact with,” said Dr. Bela Matyas, the Solano County Health Officer.

Dr. Matyas is now in charge of contact tracing with this case.

“Rather than chasing rumors, we’re going directly to the source and getting the information,” he said.

That means interviewing Father Montoya and getting a list of his family and friends, and anyone who came in close contact. The diocese says between 30 and 80 people were in attendance at each of the daily masses.

“We need to know how he interacts with parishioners. In most situations, there wouldn’t be sustained contact,” Dr. Matyas said.

Masses are now canceled at this church until further notice.