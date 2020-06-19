End Of Watch: Remembering Sacramento Officer Tara O'SullivanOne year ago today, Sacramento police officer Tara O'Sullivan went out on a call and lost her life.

Domestic Violence Suspect Barricaded In Mobile Home In Stockton, Sheriff SaysA man suspected of domestic violence has barricaded himself inside of a mobile home in Stockton on Friday afternoon, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Black California Police Chiefs: Let Us Quickly Fire Bad CopsBlack police chiefs representing departments from across California on Friday called for changing state law so they can immediately fire officers for egregious behavior, with due-process appeals only after the fact.

Judge OKs $58B Plan To End PG&E Bankruptcy After WildfiresA federal judge on Friday approved a $58 billion plan by the nation’s largest utility to end a contentious bankruptcy saga that began after Pacific Gas & Electric’s outdated equipment ignited wildfires in California that killed more than 100 people, wiped out entire towns and led the company to confess to crimes driven by its greed and neglect.