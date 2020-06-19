  • CBS13On Air

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A portion of Elk Grove Boulevard is closed Friday morning due to a deadly crash.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. along Elk Grove Boulevard between Wymark Drive and Bruceville Road. Exactly what led up to the crash is not clear at this point, but officers found that a car had struck a tree.

Two people were inside the car. One person was soon pronounced dead while the other has been taken to the hospital.

Police say that portion of Elk Grove Boulevard will be closed for several hours as they investigate the crash.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

