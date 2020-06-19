AUBURN (CBS13) – Placer County officials announced on Friday that public access to Hidden Falls Regional Park will be closed beginning July 1 on days when extreme fire weather conditions are present.

The county said closures of the popular hiking site will generally coincide with red flag and extreme heat warnings and the new protocol is likely to remain in effect through the fall, where wildfire season poses its greatest risk.

“The new safety measure is part of the county’s commitment to reduce wildfire risk and maintain good stewardship of the land,” said Placer County Parks Administrator Andy Fisher. “We hope park closures due to wildfire risk will be unnecessary, but it is an unfortunate reality.”

Visitors with reservations on closure days will receive credit in the amount of the reservation price.

County officials said the park closures will be given as early as possible but may be given as little as 12 hours prior to park closure the day before.