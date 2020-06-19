  • CBS13On Air

LODI (CBS13) – A man on parole for various sex offenses was pulled over and found in possession of flash drives and other electronic devices carrying child pornography, the Lodi Police Department announced on Friday.

Kevin Wilson, 31, of Lodi faces multiple counts of possession of child pornography and his parole was violated, police said.

A traffic stop was conducted on Wilson at around 6 p.m. for a vehicle code violation. Lodi police said numerous devices were found holding photos and videos depicting child porn.

The department encourages parents to monitor their children’s Internet usage and report suspicious encounters to authorities.

