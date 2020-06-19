SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wearing a mask is now law, but police have been quick to say they won’t enforce it.

Friday night was busy on R Street in Midtown, with a mix of people who were and were not following the rules.

“Honestly, until enough people get it and get sick, I don’t think people are going to change,” said Mark, who was walking through Midtown Friday night and did not give his last name.

The state requires people to wear a mask in public spaces where you cannot social distance. At a restaurant, that means you need to wear it while walking through hallways, but you don’t have to while seated at a table six feet away from others.

Inside the Strapping Store in Midtown, enforcement is up to employees.

“Anytime someone’s come into the store, we’ve immediately said ‘do you have a mask?’” said employee Ruby Sketchlay.

But being the messenger is not always pleasant.

“It’s not always comfortable. You can tell sometimes people are exasperated with you when you tell them to put a mask on,” she said.

Local law enforcement is stepping back on the issue. The Sacramento County Sheriff will focus on education. In a statement, Sheriff Scott Jones said that not wearing a mask is a “minor offense,” enforcing it could bring “negative outcomes” and ultimately it’s “inappropriate to enforce.”

Former Sheriff John McGinness says that’s a wise move.

“I think law enforcement’s efforts along those lines would be rebuffed and would not have the best outcome,” McGinness said.

State health officials say the mask mandate is a misdemeanor and agencies like the occupational safety and health administration (Cal OSHA) might take action.

The governor said he implemented the mask requirement because too many people were not wearing them, putting progress we’ve made against the disease at risk.