HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CBS13/AP) — In the second week of returning to golf, Nick Watney became the first player to test positive for COVID-19.

Watney, a Sacramento native and graduate of Davis Senior High School, withdrew from the RBC Heritage on Friday, the PGA Tour said.

Watney, 39, missed the cut last week in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, the first tour event in three months after it shut down because of the pandemic.

Sacramento native and Davis H.S. grad Nick Watney tests positive for Covid-19, withdraws from RBC Heritage between first and second round. He’s the first PGA golfer to test positive since the tour resumed play. (@CBSSacramento) https://t.co/nZXPcUFGxz — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) June 19, 2020

He traveled privately to South Carolina and tested negative upon arrival at Harbour Town. Before he arrived Friday for his afternoon tee time, he said he had symptoms consistent with the virus, consulted a doctor and tested positive.

Watney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. He played the opening round with Luke List and Vaughn Taylor.

