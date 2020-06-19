SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A whole slew of Sacramento County businesses that had to temporarily close due to the coronavirus pandemic can now start reopening.

On Friday, Sacramento County issued an update to the Public Health Order that allows more higher-risk businesses to start back up.

The businesses covered in this round of reopening include many that offer personal services.

•Waxing

•Body art

•Piercing The Health Order also acknowledges the state’s new guidance on face coverings. The Order supersedes previous orders & is in effect until it is rescinded or amended by the County Health Officer. For more info:https://t.co/xgCOn2bXKX [3/3] — Sacramento County (@SacCountyCA) June 19, 2020

Nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy, waxing, body art and piercing businesses now have the green light to open their doors.

However, patrons shouldn’t expect business as usual as modifications will be in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. Both workers and patrons will be expected to wear face coverings in most cases, among the changes.

California has started to move into phase 3 of reopening, but confirmed coronavirus cases have also started to surge. The spike prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue a statewide guidance on mandatory face coverings for all Californians.