VACAVILLE (KPIX 5) — A Vacaville man claims his recent shopping trip to Walmart ended with him being racially profiled and eventually told to leave or get arrested for trespassing.

Joshua Lane, an African American married father of two was shopping for a movie projector for his children at the Walmart in Vacaville on March 28. When he began to be followed by security personnel.

Lane, who works as a longshoreman in Oakland says he had a conversation initially with one man working security.

“I told him I’m a working man, and showed him a picture of my wife and kids,” said Lane. “He kind of apologized but told me ‘You fit the description,’” said Lane.

Lane said he went over to another aisle and noticed other people trailing him, including a woman who began closely monitoring him.

“We moved to another aisle and continued speaking. That’s when the lady followed me again,” said Lane. “This happened at least three different times in three different aisles.”

