NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery in North Sacramento that left a man in critical condition, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced on Saturday.

The shooting happened at around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday in the 4400 block of Greenholme Drive.

The victim was located at the scene with a gunshot wound to the upper body and remains hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. Their identity has not been released.

Investigators said three individuals in a black sedan approached the victim who was walking down the street. One of the suspects got out of the car and attempted to rob the victim before shooting him, the department said.

The department said all three suspects were identified and contacted, leading to two of them being arrested.

Arrested were Chris Young, 18, of Sacramento, and Jerem Lucas, 19, of Sacramento. Young faces charges of attempted homicide, robbery and other related charges. Lucas faces charges of assault with a firearm, robbery and other related charges.

Deputies said the third suspect was contacted, interviewed and released. Their identity was not released.