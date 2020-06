Coronavirus Surge: Sacramento County Sees Nearly 100 New Cases OvernightWith the start of summer here, crowds of rafters gathered on the American River. But the day also marked the biggest overnight spike in coronavirus cases in Sacramento County, adding nearly a hundred new positives to the overall count.

CHP Investigates Deadly Crash Involving Motorcycle Near SloughouseThe California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Sacramento County on Saturday.

6 Trump Campaign Staffers In Tulsa Test Positive For COVID-19Six Trump campaign staffers on the advance team for the president's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Trump campaign confirmed to CBS News. According to the campaign, the staffers were immediately quarantined and will not have contact with any rally attendees.

2 Arrested In North Sacramento Shooting, Robbery; Victim In Critical ConditionTwo people were arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery in North Sacramento that left a man in critical condition, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department announced on Saturday.