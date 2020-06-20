STOCKTON (CBS13) – A pursuit suspect was arrested after ramming their vehicle into an undercover car and striking two civilians, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.

Jereme Rosa, 45, of Linden, faces charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed and loaded firearm, possession of methamphetamine, transporting meth for sale, and assault by means likely to produce great bodily harm, the agency said.

Authorities said the pursuit began at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Oro Avenue when Rosa swerved his vehicle and almost struck an undercover car.

A traffic stop was attempted but deputies said Rosa drove away at a high rate of speed.

The sheriff’s office said Rosa later threw a gun out the window before ramming into an undercover vehicle and hitting two pedestrians. The pedestrians were said to be ok.

Authorities said the pursuit came to a stop in Linden in the 5300 block of Dicarlo Drive and then Rosa ran away from the scene.

Rosa, who was found to be on parole, was then arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.