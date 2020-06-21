Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two separate hiker rescues unfolded in the Sierra this weekend.
A Cal Fire team and California Highway Patrol helicopter crew worked together to rescue an injured hiker in the Sierra on Sunday. The rescue occurred at Shirley Canyon near Squaw Valley.
Authorities said the person was hurt from a fall. The hiker had to be moved to a safe place so crews could airlift them out.
Another rescue happened on Saturday when two hikers got lost near Pyramid Peak.
The California Highway Patrol said aircrews located the hikers at an area consisting of steep, high angle shale. The hikers were taken to Strawberry Meadows to reunite with family.
No injuries were reported in the rescue.