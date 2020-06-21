SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California’s largest state public employee union has agreed to pay-cuts for two years to help fill the budget deficit.

The SEUI Local 1000 represents 100,000 state workers.

The union agreed to take two furlough days a month for this fiscal year and the next fiscal year, running from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022. Workers will be able to choose which days they want to apply this to.

The cuts equal a reduction in pay of roughly 10 percent. The union said no represented employee will make less than $15/hour, even with the furlough days.

SEIU said the 2.5% pay raise scheduled for July 1 will not be forgone and will instead be deferred to 2022 where union-represented workers will receive a total pay increase of 5%.

The agreement also allows for the cuts to be reduced or eliminated if the budget improves.