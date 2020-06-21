Comments
MADERA COUNTY (CBS13) – A Sacramento man drowned in a lake in Madera County on Saturday, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Logan Traver Meleskie, 63, was with his family on a boat in Bass Lake when he jumped into the water with a floatation device, went under the water and became unresponsive.
Sheriff’s spokesperson Sarah Jackson told a CBS13 affiliate that an off-duty nurse assisted with family members with pulling Meleskie from the water and onto a boat. The nurse assisted with performing CPR until emergency responders arrived at the scene.
CPR was continued until Meleskie was later pronounced dead.