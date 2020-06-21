SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento motorcyclist died in the hospital after a crash on Interstate 80 near North Highlands overnight, North Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said dispatchers received reports of the collision at approximately 12:23 a.m. from the area of westbound I-80 near Greenback Lane.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was located at the scene with major injuries and was later pronounced dead at Mercy San Juan Medical Center. Her identity was not released.

Authorities said it is unknown how many vehicles were involved and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The number 1-4 lanes of the freeway just west of Greenback Lane were closed for approximately 2 hours while law enforcement was on the scene.

CHP investigators ask that anyone who may have been a potential witness to the crash please contact the agency.