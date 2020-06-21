STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people were arrested after one of the suspects crashed while driving a car with stolen plates the wrong way on Highway 99 after leading deputies on a pursuit, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday afternoon.

Amy Wulbern, 39, crashed the vehicle and had to be medically cleared before being booked into the county jail on charges of felony evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and being a felon in possession of illegal narcotics, authorities said.

The other suspect, Tyler Huntley, 29, was arrested prior to the pursuit when officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the Days Inn parking lot on Waterloo Road. The sheriff’s office said Huntley faces charges of being a felon in possession of a concealed firearm, possession of illegal narcotics and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Swipe for more photos from the scene.

wrong way stolen car 1 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

wrong way stolen car 2 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

wrong way stolen car 3 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

wrong way stolen car 4 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

wrong way stolen car 5 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

wrong way stolen car 6 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

Authorities said a Mercedes SUV was spotted with stolen temporary license plates out of Tracy just before 11 a.m. in the parking lot in East Stockton.

As deputies approached the vehicle, the two suspects exited the vehicle and separated before deputies reached them. Huntley was apprehended shortly after and found with a gun and drugs, but Wulbern was able to get back into the vehicle and drive away, initiating the chase.

For safety concerns, deputies did not follow Wulbern into the wrong way lanes of the highway. The sheriff’s office said a citizen reported moments later that the woman crashed and took off running.

The woman was apprehended shortly later and found in possession of drugs. Deputies said a separate individual was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. Their identity and details on their injuries were not released.

Authorities said the vehicle contained several stolen items inside.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation was handed over the California Highway Patrol, who will be adding additional charges to Wilburn.