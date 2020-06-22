SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says state-funded travel to Idaho will be restricted over a pair of laws targeting the rights of transgender people.

Idaho’s governor signed two bills into law back in March that limit transgender people from participating in girls’ sports teams and profits people from changing their gender on their Idaho birth certificates.

Both laws have come under intense criticism from LGBTQ rights groups. However, the Trump administration has also said they backed the laws.

On Monday, AG Becerra announced that California will be restricting official state travel to Idaho in response the laws.

“Let’s not beat around the bush: these laws are plain and simple discrimination. That’s why Idaho joins the list of AB 1887 discriminating states,” Becerra wrote in a statement.

A number of states are already on the list of places where California has banned state-funded travel due to discriminatory laws, including: Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

Both Idaho laws are set to go into effect on July 1. California’s ban on state-funded travel will go into effect on that same day.