ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man who rescued a family from a burning truck in Elk Grove will be receiving one of the highest civilian honors.

Jeffrey Garrett jumped into action when heard a crash outside his home back in October 2018.

That night, a couple and their adult son were inside a truck that crashed off the road and hit a tree. A fire soon started in the engine compartment – with the couple still stuck inside.

Garrett was led to the scene by the son’s coughs. Managed to then open the rear door and get the unresponsive woman out.

“I was more afraid of what I would see inside the vehicle, than the car on fire,” Garrett said in an interview with CBS13 at the time. “I heard her crying, opened her door and she was in bad shape, injured, tied up in her seat belt, she wasn’t able to get up on her own.”

He then heard the man call out and was able to get him out of the driver’s seat as flames started to enter.

“The fire was progressed in the cab of the truck (and) his leg was in the fire,” Garrett said.

The whole truck was soon engulfed, but not before Garrett was able to drag all the victims out of harm’s way.

On Monday, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commissioned announced that Garrett would be one of the 15 people they’re recognizing for extraordinary acts of heroism this year.

People recognized will receive a medal and a financial grant for their acts.