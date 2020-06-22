AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A crash involving a delivery truck along Highway 49 has left a mess of packages strewn across the road Monday morning.
The incident happened between Plymouth and Amador City.
**TRAFFIC ALERT** AMADOR COUNTY ROUTE 49 NOW CLOSED from junction of Route 16 to Old Highway 49 (Amador City) to remove overturned delivery truck and remove debris. NO ETO. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/AFBo9tl2Sf
— Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) June 22, 2020
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the delivery truck ended up on its side.
Packages could be seen scattered across the road. Crews are now working to clean up the mess.
Caltrans say Highway 49 is closed from the Route 16 to Old Highway 49. It’s unclear how long the road will be closed.