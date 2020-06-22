  • CBS13On Air

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A crash involving a delivery truck along Highway 49 has left a mess of packages strewn across the road Monday morning.

The incident happened between Plymouth and Amador City.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the delivery truck ended up on its side.

Packages could be seen scattered across the road. Crews are now working to clean up the mess.

Caltrans say Highway 49 is closed from the Route 16 to Old Highway 49. It’s unclear how long the road will be closed.

