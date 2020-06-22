Noose Found In Stall Of Bubba Wallace At Alabama NASCAR RaceNASCAR said late Sunday that a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the only full-time black driver in the company's top racing series, at the NASCAR race in Talladega.

Sacramento Native Nick Watney Becomes 1st PGA Tour Player To Test Positive For CoronavirusIn the second week of returning to golf, Nick Watney became the first player to test positive for coronavirus.

Trump, Goodell Support Kaepernick’s NFL Return, How Does His Hometown Feel?NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and President Trump have both said Colin Kaepernick should be given another chance in the league.

‘The Science Has Worked’ For Bryson DeChambeau, Says Dottie PepperBryson DeChambeau has gained 20 pounds, and it's showing results in his driving. But how far can he ride his driver?