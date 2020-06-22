Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — An assisted living center in Modesto reported a new coronavirus outbreak in Stanislaus County.
Eighteen residents and 10 staff have tested positive at El Rio Memory Care. The community is now under quarantine.
The facility says 130 people there were tested and so far, they have received 95% of the test results.
There are currently 1,639 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Stanislaus county and 37 deaths.
Assisted living facilities in Stanislaus County have become coronavirus hotspots. The Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has reported at least 17 COVID-19 deaths and more than 150 cases between residents and staff.