Family Kicked Out Of Walmart For Not Wearing MasksA man and his children escorted out of a Turlock Walmart by police - and it was caught on camera.

2 hours ago

Evening Forecast - June 22, 2020It's getting hot. Expect near triple-digit heat this week.

3 hours ago

How To Feel Better During QuarantineQuarantine got you down? Feeling lethargic and not very motivated? Registered dietitian Pat Baird has three simple ways to feel better.

3 hours ago

Professor On Leave After Telling Student To 'Anglicize' Her NameA professor at a San Francisco Bay Area community college has been put on leave after asking a Vietnamese-American student to "Anglicize" her name because it sounds like a vulgarity in English, school officials confirmed.

3 hours ago

Gov. Newsom Encourages Everyone To Wear Face MasksGov. Gavin Newsom says the number of coronavirus cases is going up, including hospitalizations and ICU cases.

3 hours ago