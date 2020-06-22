STOCKTON (CBS13) — On most days you’ll find Jennifer Deshields at the Lincoln Shopping Center in San Joaquin County.

“I like coming out and sitting out, you know, at Starbucks or whatever and that is a little concerning that everything will start shutting down again,” she said.

New numbers show from June 7 to June 13, the county saw 520 new cases of the virus. Add that to last week’s 643 new cases, that’s a 24% increase. Hospitalizations are also up 62%.

As of Monday evening, the county reported 2,400 cases and 48 deaths.

So far, most cases are because of community transmission with people not following the rules and taking part in social gatherings. If hospitalizations reach surge capacity, places could close up again.

“It’s been a little harder trying to find a job because of everything going on,” one woman said.

Mary Pedraza sees just how anxious people are to get out but is also aware of people’s health.

“We just want to make sure we do things in a safe way and make sure people are safe,” she said

The increase in numbers has the county on the state’s watch list.