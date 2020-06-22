Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 40-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Stockton early Monday morning, police say.
The incident happened a little after 1 a.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Harrison Street.
Stockton police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in that area. By the time officers got to the scene, the vehicle had taken off.
Officers say the pedestrian was a 40-year-old woman. She was soon pronounced dead, police say. Her name hasn’t been released at this point.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
No description of the suspect driver or vehicle has been given.