AUBURN (CBS13) — An Auburn City Fire Department firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced on Tuesday.

The firefighter says he told the department about the positive test on Saturday. The firefighter reportedly had no fever or any other symptoms of the novel coronavirus on his last day on duty.

He then became symptomatic three days after leaving the fire station, the department says.

It’s not yet clear where the firefighter may have contracted COVID-19, but the department says they believe there was little chance of the firefighter infecting the public.

“The safety of the residents in our community and our first responders are my priorities right now are,” said Auburn Fire Chief Dave Spencer in a statement. “We, as a department, are committed to preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and protecting the residents of Auburn.”

All Auburn firefighters have been tested for coronavirus as a result. All City Hall workers and some Auburn police personnel are also being tested this week, officials say.

The firefighter who tested positive is now self-quarantining at home and has not needed hospitalization.