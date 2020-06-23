SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An up-and-coming rapper has been identified as the person who died after a shooting in south Sacramento over the weekend.

The incident happened near Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road a little after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Sacramento police say officers responded to investigate a report of shots fired and found a man with a life-threatening wound.

That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered that a single-vehicle crash had preceded the crash, but no other information about the incident has been released yet.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Elk Grove resident Christopher Treadwell.

According to Complex, Treadwell was an up-and-coming rapper known as “Bris” from the Sacramento area. A video for Bris’ single “Panhandling” has garnered nearly 2 million views on YouTube.

Bris had premiered a new song and music video just days before the shooting.

Sacramento police are still investigating the shooting. No information about any possible suspect has been released at this point.